Opes Wealth Management LLC Takes $439,000 Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,001.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000.
iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
BATS XJH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.17. 13,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.
About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF
The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
