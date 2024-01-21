Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives $7.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.36.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $132.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.31. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $8.06.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
