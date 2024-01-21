Oppenheimer Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $800.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $633.48.

ServiceNow stock opened at $749.11 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $753.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $692.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

