Oppenheimer Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $491.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $481.00 to $491.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $421.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $402.22.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $382.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,407 shares of company stock worth $1,644,209. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,393,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,674,961,000 after purchasing an additional 148,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

