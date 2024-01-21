Orcam Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Orcam Financial Group grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Orcam Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 135,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 56,683 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

