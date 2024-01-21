Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Cap of $96.10 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0981 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $96.10 million and $10.94 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018976 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020392 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,638.22 or 0.99946318 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011401 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00215683 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

