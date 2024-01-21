O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 3.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.36% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $193,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

ORLY stock traded up $12.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,028.10. 679,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,711. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $767.27 and a 52 week high of $1,037.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $965.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $946.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

