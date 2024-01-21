Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

OLA has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark dropped their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price objective on Orla Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities downgraded Orla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.09.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OLA opened at C$4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.02. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.90.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$80.89 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.2249364 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$45,001.00. In other news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson acquired 37,964 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$45,001.00. 35.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.