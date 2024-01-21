Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Acquired by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 41,606 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 794,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,186. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTLK shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on OTLK

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.