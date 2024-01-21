Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Trading 0.4% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.37. 230 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 376,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 49,150 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 348,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $686,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

