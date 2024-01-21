Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Shares Up 0.6%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.10. 215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $32.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMD. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after buying an additional 338,649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.