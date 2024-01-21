Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 222.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $337.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $340.40. The stock has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.90, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.28.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

