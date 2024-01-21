PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.73 on Friday, hitting $65.82. 38,264,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,454,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

