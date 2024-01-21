PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.63

Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.63 and traded as low as $7.86. PCM Fund shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 23,898 shares traded.
PCM Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.
PCM Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
About PCM Fund
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
