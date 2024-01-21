PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.63

Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.63 and traded as low as $7.86. PCM Fund shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 23,898 shares traded.

PCM Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PCM Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PCM Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in PCM Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in PCM Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 127,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PCM Fund by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PCM Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

