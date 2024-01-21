PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Stock Price Up 8.4%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 1,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

PHX Energy Services Trading Up 8.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

