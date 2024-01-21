Pictet North America Advisors SA Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average of $94.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

