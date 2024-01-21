Pictet North America Advisors SA Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 1.0% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $202.05 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.93 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.07 and its 200 day moving average is $205.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

