Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 114,696 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114,696 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

