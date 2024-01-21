Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 14,506 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $155.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.51 and its 200 day moving average is $148.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

