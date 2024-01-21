Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 150 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,692,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $77,173,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $65,182,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $266.34 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

