Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 480 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $301.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.