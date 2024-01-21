Piper Sandler Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $415.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $366.23.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $383.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.22. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $384.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.