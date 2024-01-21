Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,412 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.28 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.