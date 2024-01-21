Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Makes New $127,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $276.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.20. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $219.44 and a 52-week high of $276.43.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

