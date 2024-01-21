Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,767 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after acquiring an additional 248,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB
In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,529,558.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,277 shares of company stock valued at $56,803,711 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MongoDB Price Performance
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.41.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MongoDB
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.