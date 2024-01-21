Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 165,919 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,919 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 900,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 216,596 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNTA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Shares of CNTA opened at $8.10 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

