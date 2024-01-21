Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys 241 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $115.64 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.05.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

