Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

