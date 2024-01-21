Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,153 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,589. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $94.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.