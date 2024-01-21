Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $231.57 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329,724 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 9.0% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $231,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.89. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.