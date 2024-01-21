Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $122.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.03. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

