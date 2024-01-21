Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,168,745 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,285,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168,745 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 4.81% of NanoString Technologies worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

NanoString Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

