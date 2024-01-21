Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 19,751 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,751 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Planet Fitness worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

