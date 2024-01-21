Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 205,253 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 205,253 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 4.2% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Micron Technology worth $107,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,110 shares of company stock worth $20,860,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.2 %

MU opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.74.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

