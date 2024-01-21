Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 26,087 Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,087 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IREN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 53,226 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IREN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

IREN opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Iris Energy Limited has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $9.69.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

