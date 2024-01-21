Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 40,623 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 834,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,623 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 908 Devices by 35.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 1.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,013,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices Price Performance

Shares of MASS opened at $7.55 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MASS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher D. Brown sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $67,214.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 877,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher D. Brown sold 7,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $67,146.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 890,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Brown sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $67,214.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 877,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,006,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,345 shares of company stock valued at $185,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

(Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.