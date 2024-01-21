Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 453,624 Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,624 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Singular Genomics Systems were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 300.0% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eli N. Glezer bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

OMIC opened at $0.41 on Friday. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.38% and a negative net margin of 3,571.18%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

