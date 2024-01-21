Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
POLA stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.88.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
