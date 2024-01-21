Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

POLA stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

