Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

NYSE:PII opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Polaris by 71.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Polaris by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

