Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $113.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.55.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Polaris
Polaris Stock Performance
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.
Institutional Trading of Polaris
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 71.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Polaris by 526.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.