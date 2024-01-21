Polymath (POLY) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $151.43 million and approximately $10,480.77 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00170706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009613 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.16311007 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $11,337.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

