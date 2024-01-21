PotCoin Market Cap Tops $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $8.12 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00169517 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00015482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009624 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.