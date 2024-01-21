Powertap Hydrogen Capital (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Trading 43% Higher

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 43% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Trading Up 43.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

