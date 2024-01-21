PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) is Machina Capital S.A.S.’s 8th Largest Position

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the period. PPG Industries accounts for 1.2% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $3.56 on Friday, hitting $141.39. 5,496,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,134. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

