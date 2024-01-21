Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

PBH stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,421,000 after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,447,000 after acquiring an additional 781,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

