Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 107,844 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Gilead Sciences worth $125,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.
Insider Activity
In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $87.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
