Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 20.77%.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

Shares of PBAM opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Private Bancorp of America has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

