Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Cut to $162.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PG has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.35.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $147.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

