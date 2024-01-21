ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.20. 923,274 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average of $92.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

