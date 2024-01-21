Proton (XPR) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Proton has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $20.24 million and approximately $540,850.05 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Proton Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 25,044,934,407 coins. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

